Mount Abraham High School a capella group takes Valentine’s tradition online

BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - A sweet tradition for a sweet holiday.

Each year, Sweet Transition, an a capella group at Mount Abraham Union High School goes from class to class, singing Valentine’s Day songs for their fellow classmates as a fundraiser.

This year, going class to class isn’t an option -- so they took their tradition medley online for all to enjoy.

All of the proceeds from the cost of an order go to help the group do a two-day tour at other schools, nursing homes, and other venues.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.