Police looking for information surrounding Charlotte store robbery

The investigation is ongoing and VSP would like to hear from anyone who has information.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are looking for information surrounding a robbery at a country store in Charlotte.

On Saturday evening at approximately 4:20 p.m., State Police say they received a report of a robbery at the Charlotte Country Store. The address listed is also known as the Spears Corner Store.

Police say a single unknown male entered the store, demanded money and showed a weapon.

He took an undisclosed amount of cash and left.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

The investigation is ongoing and VSP would like to hear from anyone who has information.

