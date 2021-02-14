Police looking for information surrounding Charlotte store robbery

CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are looking for information surrounding a robbery at a country store in Charlotte.

On Saturday evening at approximately 4:20 p.m., State Police say they received a report of a robbery at the Charlotte Country Store. The address listed is also known as the Spears Corner Store.

Police say a single unknown male entered the store, demanded money and showed a weapon.

He took an undisclosed amount of cash and left.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

The investigation is ongoing and VSP would like to hear from anyone who has information.

