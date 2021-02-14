Advertisement

Swanton Recreation invites families to get outside

By Katharine Huntley
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 8:43 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The cold couldn’t stop families from getting outside for the Swanton Recreation Department’s first-ever hot chocolate and ice skating party.

In a year when people are so desperate to get outside and do something different, the Swanton Recreation Department is hosting events like the party, allowing people to get out and gather as safely as possible.

“Just being outside and seeing other people, it’s just fun,” said Tria, 11, of St. Albans.

After nearly a year of isolation, kids around the Swanton area were thrilled to play with others Saturday, even if it was at a distance.

“Community is really important right now in a world of COVID. Coming together with the people you have locally and supporting them is really important,” said Nicole Draper, the program director of the Swanton Recreation Department.

Draper has been working hard to encourage people to get outside this winter.

“Everybody is struggling with mental health, and giving them opportunities to come outside, be socially distant, get active is really important to everybody’s health and wellbeing,” said Draper.

The recreation department is also hosting other programs this winter, such as moonlight snowshoeing. Officials are setting a goal for all families to participate in 100 hours worth of activities by March. They say the Swanton skating party was a fun, safe success.

“It really kind of warms my heart that the community can come out and have the opportunity to social distance. Everybody is doing a great job wearing their masks. It’s a little chilly, but it doesn’t seem to bother anybody,” said Betsy Fourmier of Swanton Recreation.

And for Tria, winning a new game called Yeti Ball certainly warmed her up! She says this year has been difficult, but spending time in nature is one way to beat cabin fever.

“I think it’s important for people to get outside because even if you’re cooped up inside, it’s good to get fresh air, even if it’s like you have to wear a mask,” said Tria.

The Swanton Recreation Department says it’s trying to plan other events like this in the future along with its other programs.

More information on future events planned by the Swanton Recreation Department can be found here.

