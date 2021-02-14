Vermonters not surprised by impeachment trial verdict

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Before the Senate made the took the final tally Saturday, WCAX News asked Vermonters on Church Street what outcome they expected from the historic second impeachment trial.

While some people think former President Donald Trump should have been convicted for his role in the Capitol riot, they didn’t think he would be.

“I think we’re in for a few surprises today, and I’m kind of hopeful that he will be convicted,” said Smita Lehoti of South Burlington. “But I think I’m more convinced that he won’t.”

“I doubt that they’ll convict because Republicans just don’t care about principle. They don’t care about anything other than their holding of power and their fidelity to him,” sad Jesse Desjardims of St. Albans.

The effort to convict failed 57 to 43 in the democratic-controlled Senate Saturday. Democrats needed 17 Republicans to side with them in order to convict the former president. Seven did. Some people were hoping to see more Republicans vote against Trump.

“We may not get to the 17. I think for me, a win would be at least to get a couple of Republicans switching over,” said Amy Magyar of Burlington.

A few Vermont leaders were involved in the impeachment proceedings. On Thursday, House impeachment managers played a video clip of Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, condemning Trump for riling up supporters to storm the Capitol.

“And let me be clear, these actions were not patriotic, and these people were not patriots. The fact that these flames of hate and insurrection were lit by the President of the United States will be remembered as one of the darkest chapters in American history,” Scott said during his budget address on Jan. 26.

Vermont’s senior senator and the President Pro Tem of the Senate, Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont, oversaw the trial.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.