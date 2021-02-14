What to do Sunday, Feb. 14

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at What to do this Sunday.

Milton Village is celebrating their 13th Annual Winterfest this weekend. They have everything from ice skating to foodie passports, Cardboard Sled Competitions, and more.

This winter fest has just what you need to enjoy the winter season. The festival will even have a Cozy Night In option. Providing take-out bags at Milton Public Library to help you celebrate from the comfort of your home.

The event starts at 4 p.m. and will be free and open to the public.

To learn more about what they offer check out their event page.

The Hague Polar Bear Plunge also known as “Freezin For A Reason” starts Sunday at 2 p.m. The event will be hosted at the Trout House Village Resort in Hague New York.

Community members will jump into frigid Lake George to raise money for kids in need. This year the plunge will be held in honor of Katy Laundree Well’s memory, a long-time community supporter, and volunteer. She had raised $10,000 for this event within just 5 years. This year there will be a grab and go meal option at the Milton Volunteer Firehouse after the event. Meals will be $10 and all the proceeds will go towards supporting Vermont Children’s Hospital.

To learn more about this event check out their website.

And if you want to support a small business check out the All is Full of Love Small Business Market.

The market will be located on Saint Paul Street in Burlington, starting at 2 p.m. This outdoor market has gifts for you and that special someone. For a list of vendors and to learn more check out their event site.

That wraps up what we have for you to do this Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.