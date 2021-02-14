BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Valentine’s Day! We’ll have a decent day today, and a nice break from the bitter cold. Skies will become mostly cloudy this afternoon, with highs in the upper 20s to near 30. A weak system will then bring light snow Presidents’ Day, especially during the afternoon. 1 to 2 inches of snow is possible.

We’ll be watching two big storms this week. The first will be Monday night and Tuesday. Snow is likely during this time, especially Tuesday morning, when it could briefly be heavy at times. The latest models are showing some sleet mixing in, though mainly in southern parts of the region. 6 to 10 inches accumulation is possible, so stay tuned. We’ll have a brief break on Wednesday.

The second storm, even stronger, will impact us late Thursday through Friday. This one is looking messy. Models differ, but at this point it looks like snow moving in Thursday afternoon, then mixing with sleet and freezing rain overnight. A messy mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain (and maybe even plain rain) is expected on Friday before ending as snow showers.

Stay tuned on air and online for the latest updates on these storms.

