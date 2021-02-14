Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Light snow will move through the region late tonight into early Sunday morning, with just a trace to an inch possible. The rest of Valentine’s Day will be mostly cloudy but warmer than the past two days, with highs in the upper 20s. Another weak system will bring more light snow on Presidents’ Day, with another 1 to 2 inches accumulation possible.

The week is looking very active, with a strong but fast-moving system Monday night through Tuesday. This is expected to bring snow, which could briefly be heavy at times Tuesday morning. 6 to 9 inches accumulation is possible by Tuesday evening, so stay tuned. We’ll have a brief lull on Wednesday, with partly sunny skies.

An even stronger storm system will impact our region for the end of the week, but this one is looking messy. Models differ, but the general forecast is for snow to move in Thursday afternoon, and mix with sleet and possibly freezing rain overnight. A messy mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain is possible Friday, and maybe even plain rain for a while, then ending as snow showers Friday night. We’ll keep you updated on the evolution of this storm.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vaccinations to open for 70-plus age group Tuesday
A microscopic look at coronavirus cells.
Vt. health officials react to discovery of virus variant in Burlington
Hans Heck
Did police do enough to find man who fled crash scene and died?
The woman who sprayed Gorilla Glue on her hair finally gets it removed by a plastic surgeon.
Woman recovers after doctor removes Gorilla Glue from hair
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Latest News

Saturday Weather
WCAX Saturday Evening Weather Webcast
Dave has the full forecast coming up
Morning weather webcast
Dave has the full forecast coming up
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Late Night Max Advantage Forecast
Late Night Max Advantage Forecast