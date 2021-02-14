BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Light snow will move through the region late tonight into early Sunday morning, with just a trace to an inch possible. The rest of Valentine’s Day will be mostly cloudy but warmer than the past two days, with highs in the upper 20s. Another weak system will bring more light snow on Presidents’ Day, with another 1 to 2 inches accumulation possible.

The week is looking very active, with a strong but fast-moving system Monday night through Tuesday. This is expected to bring snow, which could briefly be heavy at times Tuesday morning. 6 to 9 inches accumulation is possible by Tuesday evening, so stay tuned. We’ll have a brief lull on Wednesday, with partly sunny skies.

An even stronger storm system will impact our region for the end of the week, but this one is looking messy. Models differ, but the general forecast is for snow to move in Thursday afternoon, and mix with sleet and possibly freezing rain overnight. A messy mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain is possible Friday, and maybe even plain rain for a while, then ending as snow showers Friday night. We’ll keep you updated on the evolution of this storm.

