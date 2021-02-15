All-electronic tolling planned in Dover, Rochester on NH 16

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Department of Transportation is going to hold public meetings to discuss its plan to convert the existing Dover and Rochester tolls along the Spaulding Turnpike to all-electronic tolling.

Zoom meetings are scheduled for Dover on Wednesday, Feb. 17, and for Rochester on Thursday, Feb. 18.

The meetings are scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Presentation materials and the meeting link will be on the department’s website.

The two toll plazas are about 12 miles apart on the turnpike, or New Hampshire Route 16. The final layout will be two travel lanes in each direction at both locations.

The existing tollbooth plazas and administration buildings will be removed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.