Burlington small businesses blossom on Valentine’s Day

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Businesses are blossoming this Valentine’s Day. During a tough year, this busy holiday is a heart-warming relief for some.

Even though Valentine’s Day looks much different this year, people and businesses are finding a way to share the love.

“We’re booked solid for the whole day, so it feels almost normal,” said Melissa Baldwin, the general manager at Leunig’s Bistro.

Normally, Leunig’s Bistro is at its busiest on Feb. 14. Baldwin says under capacity limits, the restaurant filled its available seats on Sunday. Earlier this week, they also sold ‘take and finish’ meals, pre-prepared food that patrons can cook and assemble at home. Baldwin says it’s exciting to see the restaurant bustling.

“It really gives that sense of normalcy that we’re used to. Even though it’s not anything like what it used to be, it still feels good. It’s safe, and everybody’s happy and having a good time, and that’s what matters,” said Baldwin.

Over at Kathy & Co. Flowers in Burlington, Valentine’s Day is their Super Bowl. They say people have been calling for months to secure an arrangement. The florist helped about 400 customers just Sunday. Following COVID safety protocols, the shop is not only delivering orders, but it’s also conducting all customer business outside. The new management says they’re happy they can spread joy.

“When we took over last year, that’s what we want to do, we want to make everyone really happy. We definitely put a lot of thought in all of our arrangements. We take 23 to 30 minutes with every arrangement, at least, and I think it shows. People are really happy,” said AJ Koster of Kathy & Co. Flowers.

While the shop uses a variety of flowers in arrangements, there’s one which always reigns supreme on the 14th of February.

“Roses are definitely still the most common flower. I think about 50 percent of our arrangements are mostly roses,” said Koster.

Burlington’s Church Street was also busy on Sunday. Channel 3 News asked people how they planned to spend Valentine’s Day during the pandemic.

”Chocolates and a long walk,” said Anthony Millus.

“Probably end up having a nice chill night with some wine and dinner with my parents, who are also celebrating Valentine’s Day,” said Cassidy Harris of Essex.

“Just spending time together because we can, right? You know, there’s so few people that you can see, so having someone that is special and in your social circle that you can see is really awesome,” said Barnard resident Owen Leavey.

