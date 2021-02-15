Advertisement

Children’s book by Vermont author shares story of problem-solving

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new children’s book aims to help young people tackle tough situations in their lives through mental and physical activities.

Liz ONeill wrote “Be Wee with Bea.” She says it’s like a Winnie the Pooh book and is geared to any age.

She told our Cat Viglienzoni about the story, why she wrote it and how it can help children. Watch the video for more information.

Click here for more on the book.

