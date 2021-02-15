Advertisement

Civil rights training for NH conservation workers proposed

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Some state lawmakers have introduced a bill that would codify civil rights and anti-discrimination training for conservation officers and create a publicly accessible database to document civil rights infringements on public lands.

New Hampshire Public Radio reports the Senate Natural Resources Committee considered the Inclusive Outdoor Act at a hearing on Tuesday.

The bill would put into law a requirement that conservation officers receive ethics, diversity and de-escalation training and enforce anti-discrimination policies.

An executive order already extends a requirement for that training to conservation officers in response to recommendations from a police accountability commission.

