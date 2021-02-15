Closed border cuts into Jay Peak’s Presidents Day weekend business

JAY, Vt. (WCAX) - Great conditions on the slopes Monday and even more snow is expected this week. But resorts like Jay Peak tell me it has been tough to weather the pandemic storm.

“Today is fantastic as far as I am concerned,” said Siegy Klammer of New York.

“Beautiful, fantastic-- we love it here,” said Steve Caglione of New York.

As skiers are loving the conditions, it comes with fewer people to share the snow.

“I do miss the old atmosphere of having a ton of people here,” Caglione said.

“Without a doubt, the whole atmosphere is different,” Klammer said.

And Jay Peak agrees; Presidents Day weekend is usually busy.

“You would see lines to the end of the corrals,” said Steve Wright, the president of Jay Peak.

But there’s a different look this year. Jay Peak says Sunday was their busiest day of the year. They saw around 2,000 people. They normally see 6,000 folks on the mountain.

Located in the Northeast Kingdom, the ski resort says most of their guests normally are from Canada but federal and state travel restrictions have lowered their attendance.

“The conditions have been great. The restrictions have been keeping people away,” Wright said.

Wright says that the resort is following all of the restrictions and capacity guidelines to keep everyone safe. He says even though some people might not be honest, all guests acknowledge that they have followed the travel guidelines.

He feels with no Canadian traffic, his resort has suffered more than other resorts that rely on traffic from southern New England and beyond.

“In order for them to get here, they physically have to pass an awful lot of good resorts in the state,” Wright noted.

Despite mountains full of snow and no skiers. Wright is optimistic about the future.

“By this time next year, the world is going to flip on its head again and, in theory, we will see all of these folks coming back,” he said.

