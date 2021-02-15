Advertisement

Downtown City Market reopens after temporarily closing due to COVID

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The City Market in downtown Burlington is reopening Monday. The grocery store was temporarily closed over the weekend because of COVID-19.

A staff member at the store tested positive for the virus.

Store managers say the employee only exposed others at the store after 10 p.m. Friday.

All close contacts have been notified and are quarantining.

Managers say the reason they had to close the store over the weekend is that they didn’t have enough staffers available to keep it running.

They say further spread isn’t a concern at this time.

