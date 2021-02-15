Drug bust yields 1,000 bags of suspected heroin

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. (WCAX) - A Bellows Falls man is in jail following a drug bust.

Police found 1,000 bags of suspected heroin and about two ounces of crack cocaine on 29-year-old Cody Loewe. Saturday around 11 p.m., police pulled over Loewe for traffic violations. During the stop, officers saw signs of criminal activity. They executed a search warrant, and found the drugs.

Loewe is charged with Trafficking Heroin, Possession of Crack Cocaine, and Transportation into the State. He’s now being held without bail for parole violations.

