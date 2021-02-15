Advertisement

Drug bust yields 1,000 bags of suspected heroin

Police found 1,000 bags of suspected heroin and about two ounces of crack cocaine on...
Police found 1,000 bags of suspected heroin and about two ounces of crack cocaine on 29-year-old Cody Loewe, of Bellows Falls, Saturday night.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. (WCAX) - A Bellows Falls man is in jail following a drug bust.

Police found 1,000 bags of suspected heroin and about two ounces of crack cocaine on 29-year-old Cody Loewe. Saturday around 11 p.m., police pulled over Loewe for traffic violations. During the stop, officers saw signs of criminal activity. They executed a search warrant, and found the drugs.

Loewe is charged with Trafficking Heroin, Possession of Crack Cocaine, and Transportation into the State. He’s now being held without bail for parole violations.

