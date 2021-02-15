Advertisement

Former NFL receiver Vincent Jackson found dead in hotel room

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson (83) during warmups before the Tampa Bay...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson (83) during warmups before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers versus Denver Broncos NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) (Jason Behnken | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Fla. (AP) — Former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson has been found dead at a Florida hotel room, days after authorities spoke with him as part of a welfare check.

There were no signs of trauma and the medical examiner’s office was looking into a cause of death.

Sheriff’s officials said his family initially reported Jackson missing on Wednesday.

Deputies tracked him down to a hotel in Brandon two days later, spoke with him and canceled the missing persons case.

Jackson was then found dead Monday morning in his hotel room by a housekeeper.

Jackson played for the San Diego Chargers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He was selected to the Pro Bowl three times.

HAPPENING NOW: #teamHCSO is investigating the death of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Vincent Jackson. Jackson, 38,...

Posted by Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office on Monday, February 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just after 2 p.m. at Burlington’s waterfront Sunday, a young man was walking on the ice when he...
Man falls through thin ice in Burlington
FILE
Snowmobiler killed in Waterbury crash
Police are looking for information about a robbery at a store in Charlotte.
Police looking for information on Charlotte store robbery
Police found 1,000 bags of suspected heroin and about two ounces of crack cocaine on...
Drug bust yields 1,000 bags of suspected heroin
A Jay man has died following a crash in Newport Center.
Vermont man dies after Newport Center crash

Latest News

A Vermont cow is taking the internet by storm after staging a breakout in Hartland.
Crafty Vermont cow’s escape caught on camera
Iraqi officials said three rockets have hit outside Irbil airport near U.S. troops, causing...
Rockets strike near US base in Iraq, killing 1, wounding 8
Lawmakers look to make education more equitable for Vt. students
Lawmakers look to make education more equitable for Vt. students
How you can be a fire hydrant hero this winter
How you can be a fire hydrant hero this winter
Police investigating suspicious death in St. Johnsbury
Police investigating suspicious death in St. Johnsbury