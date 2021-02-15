Hoopcats Sweep Stony Brook

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Twice this season, the UVM men’s basketball team has seen a double-digit second half lead slip away en route to a heartbreaking defeat at the buzzer. Facing the prospect of a third such loss, Vermont tightened up their defense and found a way to hold on for a 61-57 win over Stony Brook Sunday afternoon at Patrick Gym.

The Cats built a 13-point edge about midway through the second half, mostly thanks to a barrage of three-pointers. Tomas Murphy put on a career performance for UVM, racking up 17 points on five triples to help pace the Cats. Stef Smith added 15 of his own and Ryan Davis battled for 13.

Stony Brook would fight their way back in it, with Juan Felix Rodriguez pouring in a game high 24, eventually getting the Seawolves back within a point with under a minute to play. But with a chance to take the lead in the closing seconds, Mo Gueye slammed a dunk attempt off the rim, allowing Benny Shungu to pull down the rebound and help the Cats pull away with a pair of free throws.

The win was Vermont’s seventh straight victory and moved the Cats back into a tie for first place in America East at 9-3 in league play. They will face their fellow first place UMBC Retrievers in a pair of games Thursday and Friday in Catonsville, Maryland.

