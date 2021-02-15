Looking for a stable relationship?

MORRISVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Calling all horse lovers! We may have found your perfect match.

Morrisville’s North Country Animal League is looking for someone to be Maricela’s Valentine. Maricela, or Mari, is a world traveler polo horse from Argentina who’s made a home in Vermont. While she was in South America, Mari hurt her leg and was set to be euthanized, before the shelter took her in. She’s still recovering from her injuries and will need a lot of support to get healthy again. The rescue is asking for donations, which will help pay for vet and nutrition bills.

“She is the gentlest horse that you’ve ever met. She’s absolutely a sweetheart. You meet her, and you fall in love with her, and she seems so appreciative,” said Tracy Goldfine of North Country Animal League

Mari is the first horse the NCAL has rescued. They aren’t sure yet if she’ll stay with them forever or be put up for adoption.

