Advertisement

Man falls through thin ice in Burlington

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday afternoon, a young man fell through thin ice on Lake Champlain, and it’s unclear if he survived.

Just after 2 p.m. at Burlington’s waterfront, the man, who fire officials say appears to be in his early twenties, was walking on the ice, then slipped into the freezing cold water. It happened behind the ECHO Leahy Center. The man spent around 15 minutes under about 15 feet of water before Burlington firefighters pulled him out.

The unnamed victim is currently at UVM Medical Center. Fire officials say they do not know his condition.

Officials warn you should always carry a pick axe and floatation device if you choose to venture out onto ice.

“You should never go out on thin ice, especially clear thin ice that you can easily see is very thin,” said Burlington Fire Department Battalion Chief Patrick Murphy. “If you can see water, if you can see slush, you should stay away from it. In this case, this was right next to the buildings down on the waterfront -- very unstable very thin ice.”

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A microscopic look at coronavirus cells.
Vt. health officials react to discovery of virus variant in Burlington
The CDC recommends you wear two masks to better prevent the spread of coronavirus, especially...
Should Vermonters wear two masks in public?
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump acquitted, denounced in historic impeachment trial
File photo
Vaccinations to open for 70-plus age group Tuesday

Latest News

Kathy & Co Flowers in Burlington served about 400 customers just Sunday.
Burlington small businesses blossom on Valentine’s Day
“Nothing’s Sweeter than Vermont Liberty” is the slogan of the Vermont Liberty Network.
New political, non-profit group launches
Police found 1,000 bags of suspected heroin and about two ounces of crack cocaine on...
Drug bust yields 1,000 bags of suspected heroin
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage