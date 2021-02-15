Man falls through thin ice in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday afternoon, a young man fell through thin ice on Lake Champlain, and it’s unclear if he survived.

Just after 2 p.m. at Burlington’s waterfront, the man, who fire officials say appears to be in his early twenties, was walking on the ice, then slipped into the freezing cold water. It happened behind the ECHO Leahy Center. The man spent around 15 minutes under about 15 feet of water before Burlington firefighters pulled him out.

The unnamed victim is currently at UVM Medical Center. Fire officials say they do not know his condition.

Officials warn you should always carry a pick axe and floatation device if you choose to venture out onto ice.

“You should never go out on thin ice, especially clear thin ice that you can easily see is very thin,” said Burlington Fire Department Battalion Chief Patrick Murphy. “If you can see water, if you can see slush, you should stay away from it. In this case, this was right next to the buildings down on the waterfront -- very unstable very thin ice.”

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.