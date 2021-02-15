Advertisement

Man who went through ice in Burlington dies

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man who went through the ice at the Burlington Waterfront has died.

Amir Basnet, 22, of South Burlington, was about 40 feet from shore near the ECHO Leahy Center on Sunday when he went through the ice.

Burlington Police say witnesses tried to rescue Basnet, but he was trapped under the ice.

Police and firefighters were able to get Basnet out and begin resuscitation efforts.

They say he was taken to the UVM Medical Center where he later died.

Burlington Police remind everyone that no ice is safe ice. And there are always risks in walking on frozen surfaces.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Burlington Police at 802-658-2704.

