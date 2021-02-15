Advertisement

Missing from Vermont’s congressional delegation? Diversity

By Associated Press
Feb. 15, 2021
UNDATED (AP) - Despite Vermont’s reputation as one of the most liberal states, it is the only one that hasn’t sent a woman or a member of a minority group to Congress.

In the past 30 years, there has been only one vacancy in the three-member delegation. That was in 2006 when Bernie Sanders moved to the Senate from the House and Peter Welch was elected to the state’s lone seat in the House of Representatives.

Former Secretary of State Deb Markowitz says there are many capable female leaders in the Vermont Legislature and in other locations across the state. She says change is coming, although it’s unclear when.

