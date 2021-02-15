MiVT: Vermont Simple Beauty

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Beauty products and candles-- it’s a business model that just makes “scents.”

For married couple and business partners Brandon Roberts and Sheri Abild, this endeavor began back in 2015, running Vermont Simple Beauty in their Brownsville home.

“My wife, Sheri, was kind of in between things at the time and came to me with an idea to start a handmade mostly body care business but she sucked me in with the candle side of it,” said Roberts.

When things took off, they moved the operation out of their house and into a space in downtown Windsor so they could expand.

Roberts handles the candle-making. He says he had no background in candle-making and learned how to make them by trial and error.

“Turns out that it’s not just a simple process of melting wax and pouring it into a jar. If you do that you’ll get a result you don’t like. So, it’s a careful process of figuring out when things get added and how they get added and doing things with the right timing,” he said.

The process of candle-making takes about 30 to 45 minutes per candle, and they do it with the environment in mind.

“We are very conscious where we source items from, we try to do that as locally as possible,” explained Roberts.

That sentiment runs true for the beauty care aspect of the business as well, handled by former massage therapist Abild.

“I got inspired by doing at-home pedicures, and I ran out of soaking salts. And I went online to learn how to make my own and realized you can make all kinds of neat stuff and one thing led to another and here we are,” Abild said.

All sorts of neat stuff may be an understatement-- this company offers everything from lip balms to moisturizers and face serums. They’re tested by Abild and Roberts themselves to make sure the products are nothing short of perfect.

“We are a veteran-owned company. I was in the Air Force and so we bring the Air Force core values of integrity and excellence into our business with us,” said Abild.

The paraben-, PEG- and phthalate-free beauty products and candles are available for sale online.

