New political, non-profit group launches

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new political non-profit is launching in the Green Mountain State.

“Nothing’s Sweeter than Vermont Liberty” is the slogan of the Vermont Liberty Network.

According to the website, the organization focuses on celebrating Vermont’s Constitutional and cultural history.

John Klar, the founder of the network and a former Republican gubernatorial candidate, describes it as an educational non-profit where Vermonters can get information that they can’t get elsewhere.

”People who are concerned about vaccines, the gun groups, the pro-life groups, the pro-free speech groups or whatever, it’s a gathering place,” Klar said. “Whatever other groups people are in, they can still come together and share information and hopefully just build more of a voice that’s alternative.”

Members of the Vermont Liberty Network says they are also dedicated to having discussions about the U.S. Constitution and how it applies today. They’ve been hosting rallies at the Statehouse for the past few weeks. Sunday’s topic was the 14th Amendment which granted citizenship and equal rights to all people born or naturalized in the U.S., including newly-freed African Americans.

They also want to highlight the fact that Vermont was the first state to abolish slavery in 1777. “It really is important to note that, in the freeing of the slaves, Vermont really was front and center,” said Guy Page.

“I’m not going to let somebody gaslight me or any of my friends or any of my family to have them think that we here in Vermont are some racist society. That is just simply not true,” said Alice Flanders.

The group says they don’t think Vermont was or is racist state, or that racism exists here on a systemic level, but they’re inviting those who do, specifically members of Black Lives Matter, to come to the table and talk it out.

“That would be a good start for me. I would love to see that. That’s free speech,” said Klar. “That’s what America used to do and we seem to be losing our grip on that. We need to get back to one table and work it out.”

The organization’s website also discusses government accountability and gun rights infringement. The group suggests Vermont should not require its residents get vaccinated. They also believe the freedoms of assembly and worship have been compromised throughout the pandemic.

