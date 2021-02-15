New York expands vaccine eligibility despite supply issues

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Millions of New Yorkers with health conditions that leave them at high risk of illness from COVID-19 can sign up for appointments at state-run vaccination sites starting Sunday, but a lack of vaccine supply means many will be frustrated in their search for a shot.

Seven million New Yorkers, including health care workers and people over 65, were already eligible for vaccinations under previous state rules.

About 3 million people over 16 with so-called comorbidities will become eligible starting Monday.

In order to be vaccinated, people will have to provide a doctor’s letter, a signed certification or other medical information showing they have an eligible health condition.

