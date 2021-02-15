Advertisement

New York expands vaccine eligibility despite supply issues

Cars line up to enter the New York State Nassau COVID-19 drive-through vaccination site.
Cars line up to enter the New York State Nassau COVID-19 drive-through vaccination site.(Mary Altaffer | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 4:26 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Millions of New Yorkers with health conditions that leave them at high risk of illness from COVID-19 can sign up for appointments at state-run vaccination sites starting Sunday, but a lack of vaccine supply means many will be frustrated in their search for a shot.

Seven million New Yorkers, including health care workers and people over 65, were already eligible for vaccinations under previous state rules.

About 3 million people over 16 with so-called comorbidities will become eligible starting Monday.

In order to be vaccinated, people will have to provide a doctor’s letter, a signed certification or other medical information showing they have an eligible health condition.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

Just after 2 p.m. at Burlington’s waterfront Sunday, a young man was walking on the ice when he...
Man falls through thin ice in Burlington
The investigation is ongoing and VSP would like to hear from anyone who has information.
Police looking for information surrounding Charlotte store robbery
Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont, reads the Senate's vote to acquit former President Donald Trump...
Vermonters not surprised by impeachment trial verdict
Police found 1,000 bags of suspected heroin and about two ounces of crack cocaine on...
Drug bust yields 1,000 bags of suspected heroin
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump acquitted, denounced in historic impeachment trial

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump
Political expert looks at impacts of the impeachment trial
FILE
Snowmobiler crashes into tree, dies on scene
Maricela, or Mari, is a world traveler polo horse from Argentina who’s made a home in Vermont.
Looking for a stable relationship?
Morrisville's North Country Animal League
Looking for someone to be Maricela's Valentine