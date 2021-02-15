Advertisement

NH man arrested after driving wrong way on I-93

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
UNDATED (AP) - New Hampshire state police say a Plymouth man was drunk when he drove the wrong way in both directions on Interstate 93.

Christopher Power, 36, was charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless conduct and having an open container of alcohol early Monday morning.

Police say his vehicle was spotted just before 12:30 a.m. heading south in the northbound lane near Exit 27.

Officers from Ashland and Sanbornton tried to stop the vehicle, but it then entered a crossover and began heading north on the southbound lanes.

A phone number for Power could not be located Monday and it was unclear if he has an attorney.

