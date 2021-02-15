Parent Child Center of Rutland County gets $1.2 million

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - The Parent Child Center of Rutland County is getting $1.2 million in government grants and loans that will allow it to improve its facilities and boost its services.

The funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development will go toward the completion of the Chaplin Campus 2Gen Whole Family Education Center.

Mary Feldman, the center’s executive director, told the Rutland Herald that people will be able to better use the center to access food, services, education, child care and each other.

