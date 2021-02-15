Plow drivers gear up for big storm

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A storm is headed our way and it’s expected to make travel treacherous across the state on Tuesday.

The Vermont Transportation Agency is pulling out all the stops for this storm. The VTrans director of maintenance says they will have 260 plows out to deal with the snow.

They say this storm will be a real challenge because across the state there will be snow, freezing rain and sleet depending on where the storm tracks.

They have many different ways to monitor road conditions, including sensors on the plows that measure surface temperatures. Those will let supervisors know what kind of weather they are up against.

VTrans says they’re going to hit the roads before the weather hits.

“We like to get out early to make sure we get some material down so the precipitation doesn’t bond to the road because then we can plow it off and get it to the side of the road so it doesn’t make it more difficult for us,” said Todd Law of VTrans.

VTrans reminds you the safest spot to be is behind the plow. But if you have to go around a plow, be careful when passing.

If you think you won’t be able to get your vaccination appointment on Tuesday because of the weather, the Health Department asks you to call them right away. The phone lines close at 5:30 p.m. That number is 855-722-7878.

They say if you reschedule, you won’t lose your vaccine.

