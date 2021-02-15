Advertisement

Police investigating suspicious death in St. Johnsbury

Police are investigating a suspicious death in St. Johnsbury.
Police are investigating a suspicious death in St. Johnsbury.(Courtesy: News7-NVU)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A death investigation is underway in St. Johnsbury.

Police were called to Railroad Street on Friday for a report of an unresponsive man.

Vermont State Police say that’s where they found Johnnie Simpson Jr., 45, of St. Johnsbury. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

After an autopsy by the medical examiner, police say the death is suspicious, so they returned to the scene on Monday.

Officers from the St. Johnsbury Police Department and detectives with the Major Crime Unit, Crime Scene Search Team and Bureau of Criminal Investigations are working on the case.

Investigators have learned Simpson was dropped off at Ocean State Job Lot on Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury at about 1:30 p.m. on Friday and was seen walking south toward Railroad Street. He was wearing a reddish-orange winter jacket.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen Simpson between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Friday. Call the state police in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111.

