Political expert looks at impacts of the impeachment trial

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While the result of the impeachment trial came over the weekend, it will be talked about and looked at for days to come.

It happened quickly in comparison to Former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial, but the effects of how senators voted could be under the microscope for a bit longer.

Much of the trial focused on words and whether Trump incited a riot with what he said during a speech.

UVM Political Science Associate Professor Ellen Andersen told our Kevin Gaiss that the usage of the first amendment or free speech by the defense was a smart one because of the general populations’ understanding.

She says it’s important to note that although called a trial, an impeachment acts much different than an actual courtroom. And although the language is often similar and cases are presented in a similar manner, the rulings have little effect on the judicial system in the U.S. Meaning regardless of outcome, the first amendment will still act the same.

“It would surprise me if the outcome of this impeachment trial, had the effect of shaping the jurors prudence on what the first amendment protects and doesn’t protect. It’s not a court case, and so whatever the decision making is, it’s not the kind of decision making we expect judges to engage in,” said Andersen.

Tune in to Channel 3 This Morning from 4:30 a.m. - 7 a.m. Our Kevin Gaiss will break down the next steps for Congress and President Joe Biden now that the trial is formally over.

Related Story:

Vermonters not surprised by impeachment trial verdict

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.