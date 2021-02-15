Purrier sets new American record in 2-mile

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Vermont’s own Elle Purrier continues to stake her claim as one of the premier distance runners in the world.

In case you missed it over the weekend, on Saturday the East Montgomery native routed a strong field to win the 2-mile at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Staten Island, New York. Purrier’s winning time of 9 minutes, 10.28 seconds broke the previous American record, set six years ago, by over eight seconds.

Just over a year ago, Purrier, a Richford High School standout and NCAA champion at New Hampshire, broke the record for the indoor mile at the Millrose Games in New York, shaving nearly four seconds off a mark that had stood for nearly four decades.

She would have been a serious contender to run in the Olympics last summer, but the Toyko Games were pushed back a year due to the pandemic. Instead, Purrier spent much of the last year back home on her family dairy farm in Montgomery, where she got married in the fall.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.