Report: NH has avoided over $45M in energy costs over decade

FILE photo
FILE photo(WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 4:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A state report says New Hampshire has avoided over $45 million in energy costs over the last decade.

Bob Scott, commissioner of the Department of Environmental Services, says reducing the state’s total energy consumption has positive public and environmental health benefits by lowering the emissions of smog-forming compounds and particle pollution, mercury and greenhouse gases.

The State of New Hampshire is one of the largest energy users in the state.

Since 2004, it has been documenting total building energy consumption and working to reduce both total energy use and the state’s reliance on fossil fuels.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

