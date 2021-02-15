Snowmobiler crashes into tree, dies on scene

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Middlesex man is dead after crashing a snowmobile into a tree.

Police say around 4:20 p.m. Sunday, they responded to the VAST trail near Ring Road in Waterbury. There, they found 57-year-old Richard Emmons. Police say he sustained multiple injuries during the crash and died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

If you know how this happened, contact police.

