Advertisement

Social media network Parler is back online

Parler now directs traffic to an IP address linked to a California-based cloud services...
Parler now directs traffic to an IP address linked to a California-based cloud services provider called Skysilk.(Parler via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Parler, the social network popular with conservatives that was banned last month, is back online.

On Monday, the homepage for the newly redesigned website reads, “Speak freely and express yourself openly, without fear of being ‘deplatformed’ for your views.”

Parler’s return comes after revelations that some of the Jan. 6 Capitol rioters had organized on the platform.

In response, major tech platforms like Amazon, Apple and Google decided not to work with Parler - effectively cutting the company off from the public internet.

The site also links to a new community guidelines document that explains the company “will not knowingly allow itself to be used as a tool for crime, civil torts or other unlawful acts.”

The guidelines still maintain the platform will try to remove as little content as possible.

The website no longer appears to direct inbound traffic to a Russia-based cloud services provider.

Instead, Parler now directs traffic to an IP address linked to a California-based cloud services provider called Skysilk.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just after 2 p.m. at Burlington’s waterfront Sunday, a young man was walking on the ice when he...
Man falls through thin ice in Burlington
FILE
Snowmobiler killed in Waterbury crash
Police are looking for information about a robbery at a store in Charlotte.
Police looking for information on Charlotte store robbery
Police found 1,000 bags of suspected heroin and about two ounces of crack cocaine on...
Drug bust yields 1,000 bags of suspected heroin
A Jay man has died following a crash in Newport Center.
Vermont man dies after Newport Center crash

Latest News

DNA paternity test labs are not regulated by the FDA; rather, they may voluntarily apply for...
State laws and the lack of government oversight leave a multi-billion-dollar DNA paternity industry unchecked
A Vial Mistake: DNA paternity test mistakes have lasting effects
VTrans is gearing up for a big snowstorm headed our way.
Plow drivers gear up for big storm
Police are investigating a suspicious death in St. Johnsbury.
Police investigating suspicious death in St. Johnsbury
"They've been dealing with this crisis from day one...they've been left on their own,"...
Biden faces questions about commitment to minimum wage hike