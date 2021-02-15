Advertisement

Storm to close New Hampshire vaccination sites Tuesday

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s state-run COVID-19 vaccination sites and testing clinics will be closed Tuesday because of the incoming storm, and state officials were reaching out by phone Monday to reschedule everyone for appointments later in the week.

In Massachusetts, elderly residents who can’t leave their homes are struggling to get vaccinated, and disability advocates say the state isn’t doing enough to address the problem.

And in Rhode Island, the House of Representatives COVID-19 vaccine task force is meeting this week to get an update on the state’s vaccine distribution process from top health officials.

