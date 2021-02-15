Vaccination appointments at Champlain Valley Expo Tuesday rescheduled

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont Medical Center says Tuesday’s vaccination appointments at the Champlain Valley Expo in Essex Junction will be rescheduled because of the expected storm.

Patients who are 75 and older will be contacted by the medical center and rescheduled for later this week.

Community health care workers or first responders who were set to get their second dose of the Moderna vaccine will also be contacted.

If you fit into this category and have questions, call 802-847-7235.

