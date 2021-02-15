Advertisement

Vaccination appointments at Champlain Valley Expo Tuesday rescheduled

File photo
File photo(AP Photo/John Locher, File)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont Medical Center says Tuesday’s vaccination appointments at the Champlain Valley Expo in Essex Junction will be rescheduled because of the expected storm.

Patients who are 75 and older will be contacted by the medical center and rescheduled for later this week.

Community health care workers or first responders who were set to get their second dose of the Moderna vaccine will also be contacted.

If you fit into this category and have questions, call 802-847-7235.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just after 2 p.m. at Burlington’s waterfront Sunday, a young man was walking on the ice when he...
Man falls through thin ice in Burlington
FILE
Snowmobiler killed in Waterbury crash
Police are looking for information about a robbery at a store in Charlotte.
Police looking for information on Charlotte store robbery
Police found 1,000 bags of suspected heroin and about two ounces of crack cocaine on...
Drug bust yields 1,000 bags of suspected heroin
A Jay man has died following a crash in Newport Center.
Vermont man dies after Newport Center crash

Latest News

A Vermont cow is taking the internet by storm after staging a breakout in Hartland.
Crafty Vermont cow’s escape caught on camera
Lawmakers look to make education more equitable for Vt. students
Lawmakers look to make education more equitable for Vt. students
How you can be a fire hydrant hero this winter
How you can be a fire hydrant hero this winter
Police investigating suspicious death in St. Johnsbury
Police investigating suspicious death in St. Johnsbury
Plow drivers gear up for big storm
Plow drivers gear up for big storm