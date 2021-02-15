Vermont man dies after Newport Center crash
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEWPORT CENTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A man has died after a crash in Newport Center.
It happened the afternoon of Feb. 3 on Route 100.
Police say Tiffany Crandall, 41, of Charleston, Vermont, was headed south and tried to pass a plow truck.
Another driver, Bruce Santaw, 69, of Jay, was headed north in a box truck when he hit Crandall head-on in his lane.
Both were taken to the hospital.
Police say Santaw died of his injuries on Feb. 12.
Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.