Vermont man dies after Newport Center crash

NEWPORT CENTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A man has died after a crash in Newport Center.

It happened the afternoon of Feb. 3 on Route 100.

Police say Tiffany Crandall, 41, of Charleston, Vermont, was headed south and tried to pass a plow truck.

Another driver, Bruce Santaw, 69, of Jay, was headed north in a box truck when he hit Crandall head-on in his lane.

Both were taken to the hospital.

Police say Santaw died of his injuries on Feb. 12.

