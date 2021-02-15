Advertisement

Vermont refugee settlement numbers expected to increase with Biden administration

By Céline McArthur
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Among his many executive orders to roll back policies of the Trump administration, President Biden issued an order to increase refugee admissions to the United States. So how will that impact the number of new Americans coming to Vermont?

Céline McArthur spoke to Pablo Bose, a UVM geography professor and director of global studies, who recently published “Refugees in New Destinations and Small Cities: Resettlement in Vermont.” Watch the video for the full interview.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just after 2 p.m. at Burlington’s waterfront Sunday, a young man was walking on the ice when he...
Man falls through thin ice in Burlington
FILE
Snowmobiler killed in Waterbury crash
Police are looking for information about a robbery at a store in Charlotte.
Police looking for information on Charlotte store robbery
Police found 1,000 bags of suspected heroin and about two ounces of crack cocaine on...
Drug bust yields 1,000 bags of suspected heroin
A Jay man has died following a crash in Newport Center.
Vermont man dies after Newport Center crash

Latest News

basketball
Let the games begin
skier
Closed border cuts into Jay Peak’s Presidents Day weekend business
Clinton County Sports are back
Let the games begin
cows
Crafty Vermont cow’s escape caught on camera
ice
Man who went through ice in Burlington dies