Vermont refugee settlement numbers expected to increase with Biden administration

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Among his many executive orders to roll back policies of the Trump administration, President Biden issued an order to increase refugee admissions to the United States. So how will that impact the number of new Americans coming to Vermont?

Céline McArthur spoke to Pablo Bose, a UVM geography professor and director of global studies, who recently published “Refugees in New Destinations and Small Cities: Resettlement in Vermont.” Watch the video for the full interview.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.