BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! This Presidents’ Day will be getting off to a pretty quiet start, but things will quickly turn active by the end of the day.

After some early morning sunshine, clouds will be moving in, and we are expecting a round of light snow, on-and-off, throughout the afternoon. We will get just a dusting to an inch or two of snow by the evening hours. But this light snow will be the opening act to the big show - some heavy snow headed our way later this evening and through the night.

The heavier, steadier snow will be moving in from the SW during the mid-evening hours. Overnight, the snow will come down hard & heavy at a rate of 1″ to 2″ of snow per hour. The snow will be mixing with sleet and some possible freezing rain in our southern areas.

As we get towards daybreak on Tuesday, some of that sleet will move northward, but not quite make it to the Canadian border, where it will continue to be just snow.

As we get into the afternoon, the bulk of the storm will be moving off to the east with just a few, lingering snow showers in some of the northern mountains. The storm will be out of here Tuesday night.

By the end of the day Tuesday, we can expect 8-12″ of new snow near the Canadian border and 6-10″ for most of the rest of our region. Our far southern counties are looking at 3-6″ of new snow, as the sleet will keep down the snowfall amounts.

We will get a break on Wednesday with partly sunny skies. It will be a good day for cleaning up from the storm . . . and for getting ready for the next storm, which will arrive late Thursday into Friday with another batch of snow that will be mixing with some sleet & rain.

That next storm will move out Friday night, but there could be a few, lingering snow showers on Saturday. The latter half of the weekend is looking better with partly sunny skies on Sunday.

-Gary

