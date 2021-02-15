BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a pleasant Valentine’s Day, with a welcomed break from the bitter cold. Now we have a very active workweek on the way.

A weak system will bring light snow on Presidents’ Day, mainly during the afternoon. An inch or so of accumulation is possible, but that’s about it with that one. A brief lull will occur early Monday evening, then a much stronger storm will bring heavy snow late Monday night into early Tuesday morning, possibly coming down at the rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. The snow may mix with sleet south. The snow will taper off to snow showers during the afternoon. A widespread 6 to 12 inches accumulation is likely by Tuesday evening, with 3 to 6 inches in Bennington and Windham counties due to some sleet mixing in. The morning commute on Tuesday is expected to be hazardous, so allow plenty of time if you must travel.

Wednesday will be a quiet day, with partly sunny skies. It will be rather cold, with highs in the upper teens.

The next big storm will impact our region late Thursday and Friday. This one, at this point, is looking more messy. Snow is expected to move in Thursday afternoon, and could mix with sleet and freezing rain overnight. Snow, sleet and freezing rain will continue Friday morning, with possibly a brief period of rain, then change to snow showers during the afternoon. The weekend is looking pretty tranquil, except for some flurries on Saturday.

Stay tuned on air and online for the latest updates on these storms. Remember to slow down and allow plenty of time if you’re traveling in wintry conditions.

