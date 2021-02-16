Brother mourns sibling’s suspicious death

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been several days now since the suspicious death of Johnnie Simpson Jr., a St. Johnsbury man with a checkered past. Police are offering very few details about the case. But loved ones are searching for answers.

“He was trying to do right in a community that did not give him a chance,” said Harry Simpson.

Simpson is talking about his older brother, Johnnie. We interviewed Johnnie Simpson in January 2019 after another brother, Everett, was charged with kidnapping and sexual assault. Tears rolled down Johnnie Simpson’s face as he spoke about the victims and his brother’s mental health. But Harry Simpson says Johnnie also struggled with mental health issues.

“Yes, I believe mental health became the predominant issue with my brother’s health for the past year and a half,” Harry Simpson said.

In November 2019, Johnnie Simpson was arrest for aggravated domestic assault and unlawful restraint after an incident involving his girlfriend and daughter. A couple of months later, after COVID-19 hit, the father of three was granted bail.

“We as a family know what really happened and we are confident that my brother is an outstanding person who did a lot of good in this community. Who was treated badly. Maybe he made mistakes in his past, but we all have,” Harry Simpson said.

This past Friday, Johnnie Simpson’s body was found on Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury. He had recently been dropped off at the Ocean State Job lot a couple of miles away. Police are calling the death suspicious but the cause and manner of death have still not been released. Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

“I am overly anxious for what happened to my brother because, like I said, no one knows,” said Harry Simpson.

The St. Johnsbury police chief declined to comment on the case referring all questions to the Vermont State Police. The Caledonia County state’s attorney also declined comment saying that the investigation is in its very early stages.

A website has been set up to help cover costs associated with funeral arrangements.

