Burlington parking ban in effect Tuesday night
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington has issued a parking ban for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
It will run from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m., but if you’re downtown, it’s from midnight to 6 a.m.
If you leave your car on the street, you might get a $125 parking ticket and your car will be towed.
Free parking is available in city-owned parking garages.
Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.