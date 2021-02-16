Advertisement

Burlington parking ban in effect Tuesday night

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington has issued a parking ban for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

It will run from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m., but if you’re downtown, it’s from midnight to 6 a.m.

If you leave your car on the street, you might get a $125 parking ticket and your car will be towed.

Free parking is available in city-owned parking garages.

