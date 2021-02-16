Crown Point man arrested for vandalizing snowmobile trail

CROWN POINT, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Crown Point, New York, faces charges of vandalizing a local snowmobile trail.

New York State Police say they arrested Noel Duval, 22, on Monday after an investigation found he had cut down a tree and left it on the Adirondack Trailriders’ Stoney Lonesome Road trail. They say he also stole approximately 28 trail signs valued at $476.

Duval was charged with larceny, criminal mischief, and reckless endangerment.

