Grants open to support dairy agritourism in Vermont

BROOKFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Another round of grants opened on Tuesday for Vermont dairy farmers to support agritourism in the industry.

The Multi-Business Dairy Agritourism grant is part of the larger Dairy Business Innovation Center’s funds that are through the USDA. The grants range from $10,000 to $25,000. It’s all to support agritourism in Vermont’s dairy industry.

The section chief for the development division within the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Laura Ginsburg, says Vermont is a really strong agritourism sector, but it has changed during the pandemic and there is a lot of space to grow.

She says farms don’t have to change anything, just continue to be forward-thinking. “What this grant does is it gives farmers the opportunity to support and diversify their business in ways that we know through other events have real impacts on consumers,” said Ginsburg.

And there are businesses and farms, like Fat Toad Farm in Brookfield and their partners, already considering what grants like this one can do for their business.

COVID-19 has played a unique role in shaping what they could do with a grant, especially on the virtual front.

“We are actually really excited to think about how do we take the goals that we had of giving people the farm experience and an experience meeting the maker of a product, but turn it into a virtual experience. I think it’s actually a really cool challenge and we might be able to reach a lot more people than we actually would, or that can’t come to Vermont very easily,” said Calley Hastings, the co-owner of Fat Toad Farm.

