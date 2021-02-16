Advertisement

H.S. Basketball for Monday, February 15th

With highlights from games at Colchester, Burlington, Northfield, Rice, West Rutland, Williamstown and Winooski.
By Mike McCune
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 12:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

H.S. Scores for Monday, February 15th

GIRLS BASKETBALL

U-32 42, Williamstown 40

Richford 41, Northfield 22

BFA-St. Albans 61, Spaulding 42

CVU 47, St. Johnsbury 19

Danville 49, BFA-Fairfax 37

Essex 62, Rice 42

Fair Haven 63, Otter Valley 33

Harwood 61, Randolph 14

Mount Abraham 38, Winooski 37

Mount Mansfield 63, Missisquoi 29

North Country 59, Colchester 48

Oxbow 44, Lyndon 43

Peoples 57, Hazen 43

South Burlington 40, Burlington 38

Vergennes Union 60, Milton 15

BOYS BASKETBALL

West Rutland 55, Poultney 39

Burr & Burton 66, Mount Anthony 58

Mill River 44, Arlington 30

Windsor 63, Brattleboro 50

Lamoille 60, Harwood 43

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just after 2 p.m. at Burlington’s waterfront Sunday, a young man was walking on the ice when he...
Man falls through thin ice in Burlington
Man who went through ice in Burlington dies
FILE
Snowmobiler killed in Waterbury crash
A Jay man has died following a crash in Newport Center.
Vermont man dies after Newport Center crash
Police are investigating a suspicious death in St. Johnsbury.
Police investigating suspicious death in St. Johnsbury

Latest News

Vermont holds off late Seawolves charge to claim 61-57 win
Hoopcats Sweep Stony Brook
Purrier sets new American record in 2-mile
Vermont wins sixth straight in first game in a month
Hoopcats Down Stony Brook in Return
Basketball and hockey scores
H.S. Scores and Highlights for Saturday, February 13th