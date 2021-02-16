H.S. Basketball for Monday, February 15th
With highlights from games at Colchester, Burlington, Northfield, Rice, West Rutland, Williamstown and Winooski.
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 12:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -
H.S. Scores for Monday, February 15th
GIRLS BASKETBALL
U-32 42, Williamstown 40
Richford 41, Northfield 22
BFA-St. Albans 61, Spaulding 42
CVU 47, St. Johnsbury 19
Danville 49, BFA-Fairfax 37
Essex 62, Rice 42
Fair Haven 63, Otter Valley 33
Harwood 61, Randolph 14
Mount Abraham 38, Winooski 37
Mount Mansfield 63, Missisquoi 29
North Country 59, Colchester 48
Oxbow 44, Lyndon 43
Peoples 57, Hazen 43
South Burlington 40, Burlington 38
Vergennes Union 60, Milton 15
BOYS BASKETBALL
West Rutland 55, Poultney 39
Burr & Burton 66, Mount Anthony 58
Mill River 44, Arlington 30
Windsor 63, Brattleboro 50
Lamoille 60, Harwood 43
