Is lack of snow this winter hurting private snowplowers?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It has been a relatively mild winter when it comes to snow. We often hear from VTrans and public works departments, but what about private plowers? Our Kayla Martin spoke with Di Stefano Landscaping to see how they’re making ends meet with fewer plow jobs.

“It was only a matter of time before the snow came,” said Hunter Grace, the construction project manager at Di Stefano Landscaping.

And when the snow did come, Grace says his crews were ready. They had been watching the forecast and came up with the plowing plan.

“For this storm, in particular, we had a company launch at 2 a.m. so that all of our employees would be on their commercial sites by 3, and be able to fight off the snow this morning,” Grace said.

And now they’re getting ready for round two-- the next storm. And they don’t expect much shut-eye then either.

“A typical day when we are on call in the winter is, you know, not getting a lot of sleep... you know, late nights,” Grace said.

The pandemic made plowing even more challenging this season with masking protocols and other health guidelines mandated by the state to keep drivers and customers safe.

“This has definitely been a hard season to get used to,” Grace said.

But that won’t change what their customers need or how they take care of them.

“Our service definitely doesn’t change whether folks are staying home or not,” he said.

But some found a different roadblock Tuesday. Jay’s Snow Plowing in Fairfax wasn’t able to get their plows in yards due to a staffing shortage. They primarily blame a lack of child care for their workers.

“Today was a little bit of a fiasco because we had day cares close and school closings. Which my daughter goes to day care. And typically on a day like today, I would drop her off and then make my rounds,” said Jeremy Quenneville, the owner of Jay’s Snow Plowing.

Instead, he got his customers other plow drivers to do the job for him this time.

“That’s kind of my emergency plan if you will,” Quenneville said. “Obviously, I don’t want to give away money; it’s my business.”

But for these plowing companies, even though they have had their challenges between the pandemic and lack of snow early on, they expect their season to average out with these upcoming storms.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.