Advertisement

Krispy Kreme offers out-of-this-world doughnut to celebrate Mars rover landing

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – In celebration of NASA’s Mars rover landing on Thursday, Krispy Kreme is offering a special edition doughnut.

The chocolate cream-filled doughnut is dipped in caramel icing with a red planet swirl and sprinkled with chocolate cookie crumbs to make it resemble the red planet.

If you were one of the people who submitted your name during NASA’s “Send Your Name to Mars” campaign, you get the special edition doughnut for free.

Just bring your NASA boarding pass to Krispy Kreme as proof.

More than 11 million names were submitted in the contest.

The new Mars rover touches down on Thursday. The last rover mission was Curiosity in 2012.

Krispy Kreme says the best way to celebrate is with an amazing new doughnut discovery right here on earth.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just after 2 p.m. at Burlington’s waterfront Sunday, a young man was walking on the ice when he...
Man falls through thin ice in Burlington
Man who went through ice in Burlington dies
FILE
Snowmobiler killed in Waterbury crash
A Jay man has died following a crash in Newport Center.
Vermont man dies after Newport Center crash
Skier dies after hitting tree at Stowe

Latest News

A line of cars stretches down Arizona Avenue in Plattsburgh Tuesday for state-run vaccination...
New York’s North Country becomes ‘vaccination tourist’ draw
blm
Where Burlington mayoral candidates stand on racial justice
Parades and parties on Mardi Gras (Fat Tuesday) and the days leading up to the annual...
Muted Mardi Gras: Closed bars, barricaded Bourbon Street
cars
New Yorkers from across state travel from to Plattsburgh vaccination site