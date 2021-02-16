Advertisement

Lawsuit seeks remote access to New Hampshire House sessions

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2021
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Democrats are seeking a court order to allow lawmakers with serious medical conditions to attend next week’s House sessions remotely.

Since last March, lawmakers have met at the University of New Hampshire ice arena, outside on a UNH athletic field, and from their cars in a parking lot. Next week’s sessions will be held at a sports complex in Bedford.

Six Democrats, all of whom have medical disabilities, filed a lawsuit in federal court Tuesday arguing that holding in-person sessions without a remote option violates the Americans with Disabilities Act and the state and federal constitutions.

