Leahy weighs in on Trump impeachment acquittal

Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., the president pro tempore of the Senate, departs after presiding in...
Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., the president pro tempore of the Senate, departs after presiding in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The U.S. Senate Saturday voted to acquit former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial. Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy presided -- and voted -- in the historic proceedings.

Darren Perron spoke with Leahy about his role in the trial and the outcome.

Leahy also spoke about the new administration’s plans to replace Vermont’s U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan after she announced her resignation at the end of the month.

