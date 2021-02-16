Leahy weighs in on Trump impeachment acquittal

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The U.S. Senate Saturday voted to acquit former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial. Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy presided -- and voted -- in the historic proceedings.

Darren Perron spoke with Leahy about his role in the trial and the outcome.

Leahy also spoke about the new administration’s plans to replace Vermont’s U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan after she announced her resignation at the end of the month.

