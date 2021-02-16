Man accused of putting severed rabbit heads on woman’s car

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, have issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of putting two severed rabbit heads on a woman’s car in what they called a domestic incident.

Police said the woman told them a man she knew had been threatening her via text messages and said he had left her a “surprise” outside.

When she went outside on Dec. 29, she found the animal heads on her vehicle.

Police said Estevan Hincapie, 24, is wanted on charges of criminal threatening and cruelty to animals. A phone number could not be found for him.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)