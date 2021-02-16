Advertisement

Man accused of putting severed rabbit heads on woman’s car

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, have issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of putting two severed rabbit heads on a woman’s car in what they called a domestic incident.

Police said the woman told them a man she knew had been threatening her via text messages and said he had left her a “surprise” outside.

When she went outside on Dec. 29, she found the animal heads on her vehicle.

Police said Estevan Hincapie, 24, is wanted on charges of criminal threatening and cruelty to animals. A phone number could not be found for him.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Just after 2 p.m. at Burlington’s waterfront Sunday, a young man was walking on the ice when he...
Man falls through thin ice in Burlington
Man who went through ice in Burlington dies
FILE
Snowmobiler killed in Waterbury crash
A Jay man has died following a crash in Newport Center.
Vermont man dies after Newport Center crash
Skier dies after hitting tree at Stowe

Latest News

Kat Lacourciere with her Simple Scrubs products
Vermont middle school student’s business supports BIPOC community
Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., the president pro tempore of the Senate, departs after presiding in...
Leahy weighs in on Trump impeachment acquittal
Vermont teen dies in crash
File photo
NH anglers make it to ice fishing derby, complete with wedding