NH anglers make it to ice fishing derby, complete with wedding

File photo
File photo(North Dakota Game and Fish Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEREDITH, N.H. (AP) - A 2.62-pound white perch won the grand prize and a couple got married at this year’s Great Meredith Rotary Fishing Derby at Lake Winnipesaukee, one New Hampshire event that wasn’t canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cameron MacDonald, 23, of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, caught his winning fish on Saturday for the $15,000 grand prize.

The Laconia Daily Sun reports MacDonald loves pursuing white perch.

Also Saturday, Eric Peterson and Shannon Tinker decided to get married on Meredith Bay, in front of their Bud Light-themed bobhouse.

When the time came, about 75 anglers put down their fishing poles and walked over to be part of the impromptu - socially distanced - wedding party.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

