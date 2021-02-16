NVU wins grant to promote forest industry in Vt., NH

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Northern Vermont University is getting nearly $1 million in grant money to expand the area’s forestry economy.

The money comes from the Northern Border Regional Commission forest economy partnership.

NVU is going to use it to create a wood product accelerator facility in a coworking space in Lyndon.

They’re also going to help businesses in the forestry industry expand and create career pathways for students looking to enter that sector of the economy.

“Forestry has played a longtime role in Vermont of helping the economy First through lumber and timber but now it’s grown to include mountain bike games like kingdom trails in Burke or ski areas that manage their forest to be able to have the right trails for themselves even maple sugaring,” said Ann Nygard of NVU.

It’s a three-year grant. Programs kick off immediately with one starting next month.

