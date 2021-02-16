Advertisement

NVU wins grant to promote forest industry in Vt., NH

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Northern Vermont University is getting nearly $1 million in grant money to expand the area’s forestry economy.

The money comes from the Northern Border Regional Commission forest economy partnership.

NVU is going to use it to create a wood product accelerator facility in a coworking space in Lyndon.

They’re also going to help businesses in the forestry industry expand and create career pathways for students looking to enter that sector of the economy.

“Forestry has played a longtime role in Vermont of helping the economy First through lumber and timber but now it’s grown to include mountain bike games like kingdom trails in Burke or ski areas that manage their forest to be able to have the right trails for themselves even maple sugaring,” said Ann Nygard of NVU.

It’s a three-year grant. Programs kick off immediately with one starting next month.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full interview with Ann Nygard.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just after 2 p.m. at Burlington’s waterfront Sunday, a young man was walking on the ice when he...
Man falls through thin ice in Burlington
Man who went through ice in Burlington dies
FILE
Snowmobiler killed in Waterbury crash
A Jay man has died following a crash in Newport Center.
Vermont man dies after Newport Center crash
Skier dies after hitting tree at Stowe

Latest News

A line of cars stretches down Arizona Avenue in Plattsburgh Tuesday for state-run vaccination...
New York’s North Country becomes ‘vaccination tourist’ draw
blm
Where Burlington mayoral candidates stand on racial justice
cars
New Yorkers from across state travel from to Plattsburgh vaccination site
man
Brother mourns sibling’s suspicious death
vax
70-plus age group floods Vt. vaccination website, phone line